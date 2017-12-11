Transcript for Pioneers of cinema receive honorary Oscars at the 2017 Governors Awards

We're back with more "Gma." Oscar season kicked off overnight with the governor's awards. And "Gma" was right there on the red carpet where the stars were not only talking about fashion and film but also the recent headlines about sexual assault and harassment. Chris Connelly has more. Reporter: At Saturday night's 2017 governor's awards. Pioneers of cinema receiving honorary oscars for long-time excellence. And there to pay their respects, many are movies eligible for upcoming awards, too. On the red carpet, forthright talk about the recent sexual harassment allegations. Dominated the conversation. I commend the brave men and women who have come out with their stories. I really hope that this is a huge paradigm shift and it can be a course toward systemic change. I hope the sexual harassment conversation extens out to other industries. It's long past overdue that people understand that you can't behave that way. I think it's a great catalyst for change. Reporter: Change represented well by the evening's honorees. Charles Burnett, whose drama, killer of sheep, brought realism. French connection dp. Birdman director, a special award for virtual reality musm piece on immigration. Donald Sutherland, his more than 50-year career spanning the dirty dozen and the hunger games. These things happen inn war. Reporter: And 89-year-old director and document Taryn, Anya swarte. I love Los Angeles. Reporter: No one was having more fun than Brooklyn prince. I mean, I love "Good morning America." It's like the best show ever. Reporter: Being much talk about for her for nominal performance in the Florida project. Oh, come on. Reporter: Will you go to sleep at midnight like Cinderella? No curfew! I'm going to stay up late. Yes. Good morning, America. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Chris Connelly, ABC news, Los Angeles. I want one. Can I have one. No curfew. Whoo. Not how we feel before you anchor "Gma." A little girl. That movie is getting incredibly good reviews. You were saying that. It's supposed to be really, really good. Much more coming up on

