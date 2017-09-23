Transcript for Plane makes crash landing on California street

The spirit of solidarity is so nice to see. Matt Gutman, thanks for your reporting from Mexico City this morning. We want to go back to rob who's in Puerto Rico with the very latest on MARIA. Good morning, Dan and Paula. The sun is trying to spoke out so some hopeful optimism in regards to the weather today. The storm itself, the hurricane, it is still a category 3 storm but today for the first time in a long time we have no advisories or warnings out for any coastal areas. It's in the open ocean at least for now. 120 or so mile per hour winds. It's forecasted to move north and parallel the U.S. Coastline. By the time we get to Tuesday or Thursday it does weaken but the forecast cone is now shifting a little farther to the west so that brings the Carolinas into play and potentially the northeast. We have to keep a very watchful eye on MARIA. Kelly Ann: Good Saturday morning. Heading out this morning, it's a bit gloomy out there. We have a lot of fog and even some clouds and drizzle out there with the remnants of what was tropical storm Jose. By this afternoon from Boston north and westward, clearing. To the south and east, holding onto those clouds, especially for the cape and islands. For the cape and islands, highs in the 60's today. 70's for Boston and metrowest, 80's as you head out into the merrimack valley where we are expected to clear the quickest. Seven-day forecast includes a taste Power may still be out, guys, here in Puerto Rico bullet T -- but the people have been good to us and they have a strong spirit. Survival will continue and they'll get over this eventually but it's a long run. He's doing such great work there. Some scary moments in southern California as people watch a plane narrowly miss their home and it literally falls from the sky. And the pilot and passengers all manage to walk away from this thing. Marcie go Gonzalez is in Los Angeles when this happened. Reporter: The two people on board and everyone who was right there along that busy street as the plane came down, no doubt feeling incredibly lucky this morning. Dispatch, we advise a plane with an engine failure coming in. Looks like he's not going to make it. Reporter: That terrifying close call, a single engine plane crash landing on a southern California street. Most scariest thing I've ever seen. Reporter: Clipping trees on its way down but incredibly missing homes and drivers just feet away. Flying into Burbank, lost power to one of the engines for some reason, called in a mayday and glided, trying to find somewhere safe to put us down. He basically parallel parked the fricking plane. Lucky to be alive. Reporter: That passenger and pilot, fraternity brothers, saying they were heading to Hollywood airport when their engine failed, somehow managed to glide down onto the street next to this busy shopping center. There's a number of passengers. Appears to be a small Cessna type plane. Doors are open, no fire, no smoke, checking for injuries. Reporter: The pilot and passenger walking away from the wreckage without serious injuries. Those guys are lucky they don't have back injuries or anything else. I thought I was going to die. I mean, I thought it was going to be fiery but we're okay, no injuries. We're a little banged up. Reporter: Incredible. This morning the crash is under investigation.

