Transcript for Plane Turns Around After Passenger Disturbance

We turn now to the chaos erupting midair overnight, two unruly passengers fighting and punching others on board forcing an emergency landing. ABC's kendis Gibson is here with more on what happened on this flight. Kendis, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This was absolutely a wild scene. The flight rerouted, punches thrown, police forced to rm to the plane, far from your retoon cross country flight. Hey! Reporter: A midflight meltdown. Forcing a delta flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to turn around only an hour after takeoff. 2565, we have the authorities called. They should be at the gate when you get there. Thank you. Reporter: According to the passenger who took this video and gave it to ABC news, it started when a woman seated in coach tried to use the restroom shortly after the delta plane took off. When the flight attendant told her to sit down, she and her partner reportedly began shouting. The captain allegedly came on the intercom twice warning them if they didn't calm down the plane would be heading back to the gate. The couple didn't listen. When the plane touched down back at minneapolis/st. Paul the police stormed the aircraft but the couple didn't go quietly. One of them appearing to punch a passenger on their first March to the exit door. The FBI now investigating the incident. So the flight eventually continued to L.A. Without those unruly passengers, of course. That couple this morning likely facing federal and local charges. Dan, Paula. Not who you want to be seated next to on a flight. Can you imagine how disconcerting that must have been for all the others on the flight not knowing what is going on. And annoying they had to get delayed. That too.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.