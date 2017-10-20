Transcript for Police find arsenal of weapons in Florida man's home

Mary Bruce, thanks very much. On to Florida where police discovered an arsenal of weapons in a home where they were investigating an unrelated crime. ABC's gio Benitez is here with that story and, gio, this could have, may have prevented disaster. Reporter: It really could. The man is not talking to police but they're already making comparisons to the Las Vegas shooter, a total unknown who wasn't on anyone's radar, not even the FBI is involved. This morning, a troubling surprise for police in Florida who believe they may have thwarted an attack. Detectives conducting a separate crimes against children investigation and instead finding a large arsenal of weapon, ammunition, side by side with maps of two schools and a water treatment plant. These are the people that are most concerning to us. What we call the lone wolf, you know, the sleepers out there, the people who are not on our radar. Reporter: The man, 24-year-old Randall drake had three explosive devices, ten rifle, eight handguns, more than 15 knife, a baseball bat with nails, even a crossbow. He named his guns. That's weird. I mean, I don't know how else to say it. Reporter: Detectives found notes on how to build bombs and this, a randwritten note saying I shall have my bloody revenge and then the world will burn, burn. He is charged with unlawfully making destructive devices or attempting to. Police don't know what he planned to do with the maps and weapons but the FBI's joint terrorism task force is investigating, boy, this was a scary one. Thank god he found him.

