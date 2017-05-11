Transcript for Police heighten New York City Marathon security after deadly truck attack

Want to take a look at new York City. Security is tighter than ever this morning for the marathon. The city and state going all out to ensure the safety of 50,000-plus runners. Ere yeielle reshef is at the finish line. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Diane. Law enforcement is on high alert after the on terror attack earlier this week. Here at the finish line, k-9 officers and a heavy police presence. Runners taking their marks for the New York City marathon underunprecedented security. Less than one week after the deadliest terror attack since 9/11 in the city. This year, we're taking extra precautions all across the system. Reporter: Nearly triple the the number of law enforcement personnel keeping a close eye on key sites along the 26-mile route. Heavily armed anti-terrorism units, K-9s, and police. We're going through every possibility. Reporter: The added measures copping after the deadly bike path terror rampage that killed eight people in lower Manhattan. More than 51,000 runners undeterred. Millions expected to flood the city to cheer them on. New yorkers are resilient. I think they love to make statements. This is a way to make a statement. To come together and show the world that we don't hide. Reporter: The governor says there is though specific threat to the marathon. All of the added security measures are out of an abundance of caution. Dan? Diane? Thank you very much. Best of luck to all the runners and spectators today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.