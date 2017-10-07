Transcript for Police: Video shows Venus Williams 'lawfully entered' intersection

Venus Williams is back in action at wimbledon as we learn new details about that fatal car crash she was involved in last month. New surveillance video is answ answering key questions showing she may not have been at fault. T.J. You'll remember police said Venus Williams was at fault, their words, for this accident that ultimately led to I Amman's death. They are changing their tune this morning because of that new evidence. The new surveillance video, you mentioned, George, in which they say it shows that Venus Williams acted lawfully. This is the newly released video showing that fatal crash involving tennis superstar Venus Williams. Police released the video fry saying it shows Williams driving the SUV in the upper left-hand corner lawfully entered the intersection near her Florida home last month when another vehicle seen here cut her off causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision. Police say when Williams proceeded she was acting in accordance with Florida law, even though the car carrying 78-year-old Jerome Barson and his wife Linda had a green light when just seconds later they collided with her. Jerome passed away two weeks after the crash. Linda was injured. Police are still investigating the incident but have not charged Williams with any crime. The couple's lawyer who filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the five-time wimbledon champ says the video shows their client had the right of way. A smile. Reporter: Williams was uninjured in the crash. She was emotional last week when asked about the accident following her opening round win at wimbledon. I'm completely speechless and it's just -- yeah, I mean, I'm just -- Reporter: Her lawyer says this new video shows she was not to blame for the wreck. Venus Williams entered the intersection on a green light. She had the right by state law to get through the intersection. And so she was correctly entering and exiting that intersection. Again, Venus Williams has not been cited. She has not been charged. Now, they have cited the police in their release. They stated this, a Florida statute that says when someone is in that intersection legally, the person even you have a green light they have the right of way and you have to wait for them to get out of the way. The police are citing that statute. So this was an awful, unfortunate accident that led to a man's death but still the back and for legalese will continue for now. That video is really telling. All right, T.J., thank you.

