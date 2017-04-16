Transcript for Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Let's go to the Vatican. Pope Francis held Easter mass with thousands of catholic fateful. The event held under heavy security after the recent attacks in London and stom Holm. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. The pope's Easter ceremonies just wrapping up. He finished with his traditional message to the city and to the world, calling for an end to wars and help for ref knew gees. ??? Reporter: This morning, pope Francis celebrating Easter Sunday mass with tens of thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's square. In his sermon, the pope asking people to open their hearts to those suffering from tragedy and war. Translator: To our closed hearts and fearful hearts, stop. Reporter: The crowd, praying. And taking part in communion. After the service, pope Francis putting security concerns aside. Riding around if his popemobile. Then another tradition. The pontiff stepping out on to a balcony, giving what's known as his message to the city and the world. Praying for an end to armed con flingts. Terrorist attacks. And oppressive regimes. He spoke of horror and death in Syria. Referencing yesterday's bomb attack on buses carrying Syrian refugees. Easter week in Rome has been marked by heavy security. After suicide bombers targeted Christian churches in Egypt at the start of holy week. And following a wave of terror attacks across Europe. At the end of the mopt, the pope travels to Egypt. The Vatican saying he'll go ahead with the plan to visit despite security concerns. Paula? Linzie Janis, thank you for

