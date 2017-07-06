Transcript for What to know about popular ketogenic diet

taking over Hollywood really and the world called the keto diet. Some say it's the quote, holy grail of good health and weight loss. Is it actually good for you? ABC's Mara schiavocampo is taking a closer look. Good morning to you, Mara. Reporter: Good morning, Lara. It's been described as the Atkins diet on steroids and consists of getting more than 70% of your calories from fat. That might sound crazy but it's the best way to drop pounds without ever being hungry and gives you plenty of energy but does it work and is it safe? It's the latest weapon in the battle of the bulge. The keto diet. Recently skyrocketing in popularity from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Adrianna Lima to Lebron James and Tim Tebow. The keto diet is designed to get you into a state called ketosis when your body is so low on carbs, it starts burning fat for fuel. This will help you lose weight. The caveat is follow it for some months. You want to make sure it's supervised and that you really are getting the right percentages. Reporter: So just how do you do it? Keto dieters drastically cut carbs to about 10% of their daily diet. In some cases just 20 grams a day. Put all your carbs of the day together. What does that look like. Maybe a slice of bread. That's it. That's it. Reporter: 31-year-old Samantha has been on it for four weeks. Your breakfast looks different. All my meals are different. So far it's working. Samantha losing 17 pounds and counting. But she says it's not just great for weight loss. She feels better overall too. I have more energy with this one running around. My workouts have gotten so much better. Definitely have more stamina. Reporter: The other keys to keto, getting about 20% of your calories from protein and eating lots of fat. For some more than 70% of their diet. So this glass of olive oil represents the recommended intake of fat. Reporter: On the keto die sflet this is more than five times the recommended intake for daily fat. Reporter: Some argue this diet is not all it's cracked up to be. Possibly leading to muscle loss and depriving your brain of its preferred source of fuel, carbs. Critics also argues it's nearly impossible to follow long term. The jury is kind of out on whether or not it's safe on the long term. What most studies say you can follow a ketogenic diet for some months. Not multiple months. You don't want the body to stay in ketosis long term. If you are going to try it make sure your high fat intake is coming from healthy fats like olive oil, avocados and nuts. Don't do butter or any -- You've been doing it. Yeah, about a week so it's not that far into it. It's not about losing weight but being strong and about not being hungry all the time. I'm an eating machine. So I'm just kind of changing what I'm eating so I had like a burger without a bun and just that kind of thing so I feel stronger and better right now so so far so good but day five. You said there was a certain anti-kansas element. A lot of research that is being done about this diet and as a cancer survivor I want to make myself as strong as possible and some believe there's anti-cancer benefits to it. Half a bagel or half a muffin. You're done for the day with carbs. This is your carb intake. For the entire day, right. But you can stretch it. There are ways to stretch it. If you go for fruit, then net carbs are lower, you can subtract the fiber. This is the equivalent of that amount. This is 50 grams of carbs and this is 50 grams of the processed carbs. Go for vegetables you can get even more. This is the equivalent of this. I had cauliflower rice instead of regular rice. A potato as a vegetable. Which have more carbs. There's a great rule of thumb that you can use to help you remember. This -- these three potatoes is the equivalent of all these vegetables. Things that are grown below ground, potatoes, radish, carrots will have a lot higher carb count than those above ground. Shopping in the grocery store, easy to remember. You can see why you're not hungry. I love this. Amy, thank you.

