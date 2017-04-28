Transcript for Popular YouTube family speaks out about backlash from prank videos

We're back now with that Maryland couple under fire for their YouTube videos that have received millions of views and sparked outrage. Child abuse accusations. And an official investigation. They're speaking to ABC, apologizing, revealing the reason they made them. T.J. Holmes, you sat down with the family. I did. Many of us saw the videos. They're disturbing to watch. We all had the Sam question. What is wrong with these people? They say, nothing is wrong with them. Now they admit to me that yes, what you see in the videos looks like abuse. They also say we fell for some oscar-worthy performances by their kids. The videos are shocking. Why is this? Cody! I didn't do that! You tell me what you did? I swear to god I didn't do that! Reporter: Showing parents Heather and Mike martin pranking and at times screaming profanities at their crying children. He's not going to knock the Out of you. Reporter: Sparking widespread criticism and allegations of abuse. You think the world gives a damn you're crying right now? You gotta worry about yourself. Reporter: The Martins now want the world to see them differently. We love our kids. They're the most important thing in the world to us. And we made poor parenting choices by portraying ourselves this way. But we're not bad people. Reporter: The Martins are now trying to explain themselves. I am ashamed. This just -- it started out as -- family fun. It started with me and my kids. We would just, for them, it was just about making a video. They would get excited when they would get a lot of views. It was more for shock value. The characters that you see on our YouTube channel is not a reflection of who we are. It's not. It's a character. It was a show. There's a guy across the -- A bad show. But it was a show. Reporter: A show that children should not be involved in? Shouldn't. Reporter: You say characters. What are we to believe was real and wasn't real the those videos? We did do ranks. Most of the time, the kids knew about them. They were planned. Um -- some stuff is real. Some stuff was -- acted out. Scripted. Reporter: You're not suggesting that your kids and the crying and the sobbing and that I motion we see was not real, are you? Um -- not every single time. Some of it was acted. Some of it was. Can you stop? Reporter: The Martins claim some of their emotion is exaggerated to get more views. Deep down, Mike thought becoming a celebrity would make his kids proud. Dads out there are lawyers. I'm no lawyer. You have dads that are doctors. I can't do that. I felt like I'm not being the dad that they deserve the. I'm no hero to them. But then starting YouTube and seeing how happy these kids get when they get these views. Reporter: I'm a dad. And -- it -- hurt my gut to hear you say what you just said. Do you really think your kids -- you aren't a he re to your kids before this? I didn't feel like it. I -- I -- I swear to god I didn't feel like it. I felt like -- you know, I was a stay-at-home dad. Reporter: The family is now in counseling. The children say they miss making the video. Dad, when are we making the next video. It was just something that I looked forward to. Reporter: The martin kids hope to make a comeback with more tasteful videos in the future. All right. Police are now investigating. To see if something criminal was taking place based on those videos. And yes, the family was monetizing this. They didn't want to get into how much money they made. They admit they were able to provide now some things for the kids they hadn't had before. They set up college funds for the kids. So now, that is gone. But you all, I'm watching your reactions to this like, why, why, why? This was a perfect storm. They got instant fame. They got money that came quickly as well. They didn't know how to handle it. I created a beast with some of the videos. The ones showing them as happy family don't get views. When they push the envelope, use the profanity, have fights and arguments, they get those clicks. They kept trying to push the envelope and they lost their way. That's part of the story, too. People are watching. And the more upsetting the video, the more popular it is. Reporter: That's 100% the case. They knew it. You don't do it at the expense of your kids. That's the issue. Thank you, tmt J. Coming up, William, Kate,

