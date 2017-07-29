-
Now Playing: Massive power outage causes crippling blackout in parts of San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Power Outage at Rutgers Forces 3,000 Students to Sleep on Cots in Common Areas
-
Now Playing: 'Wonder Woman' could become the first comic book project nominated for best picture
-
Now Playing: Great advice and insight from powerful Businesswomen
-
Now Playing: The police department in Austin, Texas, is removing more than 400 Ford Explorers from its patrol fleet
-
Now Playing: Survivors of the Ohio State Fair deadly accident speak out
-
Now Playing: Severe weather batters Mid-Atlantic states
-
Now Playing: A power outage is proving to be a headache for vacationers on North Carolina's popular Outer Banks
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches another intercontinental ballistic missile
-
Now Playing: Trump hopes to bring order and discipline to the White House with more staff changes
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons wows the Central Park crowd with their hit 'Whatever It Takes'
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons performs their latest hit 'Walking the Wire' in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons performs their smash-hit 'Radioactive' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons open up about upcoming tour
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons rocks out Central Park to their hit song 'Thunder'
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons performs 'Believer' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart reveals how wellness has 'definitely changed' his life
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon team up on new TV project
-
Now Playing: Your cellphone may be causing you anxiety, experts warn
-
Now Playing: TLC's 'OutDaughtered' dad speaks out about his struggle with postpartum depression