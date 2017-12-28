Transcript for Powerball jackpot grows to nearly $400M

And now to the big money that's up for grabs after last night's lottery drawing. Still no Powerball winners again, and Powerball is just one of massive multimillion dollar jackpots that are sparking lottery fever this week, and ABC's T.J. Holmes is here with us. Did you buy your ticket? No, because I'm not going to win. Here we go again with this. The Powerball, up to $384 million. If you take the cash, buy out. That's $239 million. You're not going to win that. Megamillions, $236 million, and if you pay it out, $191 million. They have been rolling over, and I have been doing this since October now, and they have not had a winner, and you're not going to win, folks. Your odds are great. Everyone wants this warm, fuzzy story about the lottery. Look at your face. Your hopes and dreams. You dashed all of them. If you want to bring nihilistic sarcasm, absolutely. Here's how jaded we are. Someone won $4 million on the drawing this week, so everyone was disappointed. Were there any other winners? Congratulations, folks. There were 1.3 million winners last night, and overwhelmingly most of them won $4. That means you doubled your winnings. Congratulations. There was somebody that won $2 million in Georgia last night, but overwhelmingly, most people won a few bucks. You need a hug, T.J. Welcome to our new segment, keeping it real with T.J. Continuing the keeping it

