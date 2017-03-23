President Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated by intelligence announcement

ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the reaction from the White House and Congressional leaders to the surprise announcement from House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes.
2:15 | 03/23/17

Transcript for President Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated by intelligence announcement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46320602,"title":"President Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated by intelligence announcement","duration":"2:15","description":"ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the reaction from the White House and Congressional leaders to the surprise announcement from House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes."}
