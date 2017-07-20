Transcript for President Trump publicly criticizes Jeff Sessions

One of many major stories coming out. Six months to the day president trump took office. The president saying the GOP health care effort isn't dead yet as the senate Republicans are trying to revive their health care bill after meeting with the president yesterday. He told them to stay in Washington until it was done. Senate GOP leader Mitch Mcconnell sticking by his decision to hold a vote to repeal it. It would cost 32 million to lose coverage over the next decade. Jared Kushner set to meet behind closed doors on Monday. Donald Trump Jr. And Paul manafort have been invited to testify to the senate judiciary committee on Wednesday. That Russia investigation clearly weighing on president trump. He took it on issuing a blunt Warner to special counsel Mueller in an explosive interview with "The New York Times" and Cecilia Vega joins us with all the fallout. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Russia very much on the president's mind on the six-month mark. Virtually no one off-limits especially his own attorney general, the president using this interview to publicly bash Jeff sessions. Prident trump lashing out in that bombshell interview telling "The New York Times" he never would have picked Jeff sessions for attorney general if he knew sessions would recuse himself from the Russia probe. Sessions should have never recused himself and if he would, if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else. Reporter: It's been more than four months since that announcement. Therefore, I have recused myself. Reporter: But the president is still fuming. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job I would have said, thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you. It's extremely unfair and that's a mild word to the president. Reporter: The president also fixating his ire on James Comey, the former FBI director fired over the Russia probe saying Comey's recent capitol hill testimony was, quote, loaded up with lies and then this, he accused Comey of leveraging an alleged dossier of incriminating information about the president in an attempt to keep his job. That dossier which president trump previously called totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives was compiled by a former British spy who supposedly used anonymous sources deep in the Kremlin. The president telling "The times" in my opinion he shared it so that I would think he had it out there. The hits didn't end there. The president calling into question the integrity of the man spearheading the independent investigation into Russian election meddling and Moscow's possible ties to the trump campaign. President trump saying special counsel Robert Mueller's office is rife with conflicts of interest and he warned investigators would cross a red line if they looked into trump family finances not tied to Russia. I think that's a violation, the president said. Look, this is about Russia. The president also speaking publicly for the first time about that previously undisclosed conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin at the g20 summit saying they only spoke for about 15 minutes. Actually it was very interesting. We talked about adoption. Russian adoption which is interesting because that was a part of a conversation that don had. Reporter: Now one other headline from that interview. You'll remember last month the president's tweet saying he is under investigation for firing the FBI director, well, he now says he doesn't think he's under investigation, George, saying, quote, for what? I didn't do anything wrong. One of many headlines there. Cecilia, thanks very much. Let's talk with more with Dan Abrams and Pierre Thomas. Dan, I want to put up a tweet. A lot of reaction to it. Extraordinary interview. Preet bharara said in his tweet the president today effectively asked sessions for his resignation, will he resign or insist on being fired. Any other attorney general, the resignation would come in. I think it likely will in the days and weeks to come. Regardless of what you think about Jeff sessions or James Comey or Robert Mueller, this is stunning. If you care about law enforcement and the official positions that they hold, this feels like a troubling effort to undermine their Independence. You have the president of the United States in one interview attacking directly or indirectly the attorney general, the assistant attorney general, the acting FBI director, the former FBI director and the special counsel. All in a matter of a few paragraphs. That's a astonishing. He did it in such a casual way but, Pierre, your reporting, all signs are the attorney general hunkering down. George, last night the justice department declined to comment and early indications are sessions and the deputy A.G. Will try to keep their heads down and keep working. Top officials were aware of everything the president said and it creates a tremendous amount of pressure. Unusual work environment to say the least. 9 toegs that the president of the United States is criticizing the nation's top law enforcement officials in this manner is so unusual. Yes, they're political appointees who serve at the president's pleasure but the justice department at least in terms of criminal investigations and also national security investigations is supposed to have a degree of Independence and autonomy. In that interview not one but two threats, warnings to the special counsel Mueller, the first one about going into the president's finances, the second one saying he knows about a lot more conflicts of interest and may reveal them later. The special counsel declined to comment last night and so far, Mueller has largely ignored complaints from president trump. But let me tell you this, sources I'm talking to say the notion that the president is saying that something should not be investigated is likely to increase pressure on Mueller to do just that. Look into it. And, Dan Abrams, the president then interviewed not ruling out firing Mueller. Look, I think within 100 days the president is going to fire Robert Mueller. He can't fire him himself. That would be extraordinary. But everything is extraordinary. I mean the comments we're talking about are extraordinary and while the president can't fire him himself, he can certainly order someone else to end up firing him from the justice department. These are not the comments that you make when you are expecting this to be a long and difficult investigation. This doesn't mean that the president committed a crime. Let me be clear. It's not to say that the president committed a crime and, therefore, he's going to fire Robert Mueller. I just think this comment he's making are making it clear he's had enough of this investigation. One more quick point, the person who would have to carry out the firing is the deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein who the president criticized. If he quits or gets fired, you go to the person below him. Saturday night massacre. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.