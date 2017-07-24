Transcript for President Trump tweets about Russia sanctions bill

We'll see what happens. More on this from Matthew dowd. Our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, Matt, let me begin with you. The president may not want to sign this bill but he as robin said has no choice tweeting about it sad Republicans even some carried over the line on my back do very little to protect their president as the phony witch-hunt continues two groups are laughing, Democrats and Russians. The president feeling the heat. Well, he's definitely feeling the heat. This is the first probably bipartisan bill of this congress and it's aimed directly at Donald Trump and his supposed inability to sort of hold Russia accountable in this. The funny thing about that tweet, George, as you and I have talked about is in the four key state, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all of the GOP senators that ran and won one with bigger margins than Donald Trump in that. I think Donald Trump's in a situation right now where Republicans who have been steadfast in defending him now are beginning to peel away. Okay, Dan Abrams, let's talk about Jared Kushner's testimony. Pretty detailed testimony right there detailing four contacts, denying any collusion. The big question now is will the story hold up when others testify, as well That's the most important question because even if it's not under oath, even if this is effectively a kind of off the record conversation, he could still later be charged for making misrepresentations to congress, for example. That's a big if. That would mean he had to be saying something that was later disproven. Or proven to be misleading, et cetera. But there are a number of different issues and they actually section them off in his statement that he's trying to cover. Everything from the reason that he made omissions in his security clearance to all of his contact with Russian and other foreign officials, the statement in and of itself is not going to create any bombshells. The question is going to be what are the questions asked back and forth. What does Mueller do with them. A lot of talk over whether the president has the power to pardon himself and whether he's been discussing it and pardon people like Jared Kushner if they got into trouble. Let's focus on this question. Does the president have the power to pardon himself? Probably. Really? On the criminal side does the president have the power to pardon himself? Probably. But what does that mean? That means that if he were to pardon himself, he could just protect himself against potentially a criminal charge. He could do it both preemptively but you can't just say I'm pardoning myself against anything that anyone may say about me. There has to be a specific charge that you are pardoning yourself from. It's never happened. Never has been done and potential impeachment. If the president did do something like that and had the power as chuck schulr said yesterday a cataclysm. It would be a huge cataclysm. He would be further off the fairway than Jordan Spieth was on number 13 before he won the British open. This would be a huge political problem. Legally it's a debate. Politically it would be awful. The president would probably directly lead to impeachment if he were to pardon himself. Thanks very much.

