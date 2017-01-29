Transcript for President Trump's Immigration Order Sparks Protests and Outcry

The immigration executive order is impacting the tech industry where executives are speaking out saying it is hurting employees as well as the bottom line. ABC's senior national correspondent Jim Avila is in Los Angeles with that part of the story for us this morning. Hi, Jim. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. This morning some of America's biggest businesses are telling president trump his immigration restrictions made via executive action hurt their ability to recruit the best and brightest around the world making it difficult for many of their own employees to make it to work in the United States. The tech industry may be hit hardest. Several industry execs saying prufrp's ban on immigrants from some Muslim countries has immediate impact. Apple's CEO saying the company would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do. CEOs of Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others speaking out against the travel restrictions as well. The airbnb saying they're allowing free housing for those affected and expanding into the movie world. It may keep this 2012 Oscar winner from attending the academy awards next month. The Iranian director of the film "The salesman" is nominated for best foreign language film. The NBA this morning calling itself a global business asking the trump administration how the executive order would apply to players in our league. Despite president trump's campaign promises to do just this, sources at the department of homeland security say the actual order was implemented so quickly border and customs agencies had no new training or systems to process the refugees and immigrants in question and had to use the existing protocol leading to some of those delays. Thank you. Beyond business leaders, several world leaders are speaking out this morning about that travel ban. ABC's Jennifer Eccleston is in London with a look at how this could affect us with international relations. Reporter: This morning international leaders still coming to terms with the implications of the executive order and with that, a chorus of criticism. The harshest reaction from America's longtime foe Iran announcing Americans are not welcome in that country. One of seven nations now facing new entry restrictions. The foreign minister calling the ban an insult to muslims and some Iraqi politicians suggesting their country might do the same. Here in Europe, concern among some U.S. Allies, Britain's prime minister Theresa may after reaffirming her country's special relationship with the U.S. Refusing to condemn the ban saying she just doesn't agree with it. The French prime minister accusing president trump of stoking hate and closer to home Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau posting on Twitter, Canadians will welcome you regardless of your faith. Welcome to Canada. President trump accepted an invite to the uk, politicians here calling for the government to suspend that visit until the ban is lifted. Tom and Paula. Jennifer Eccleston with the global reaction. Thank you. We want to bring in ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz joining us from Washington where she will be hosting "This week" later this morning. Martha, good morning to Yo Good morning. And where do we begin? All right. Quite a week. Certainly that is the case. There's already been a whole lot of backlash. Did the trump admission underestimate the possible ramifications and what kind of ripple effects can we expect. They've been working on this for a long time. This was a campaign promise by Donald Trump, but you saw those pictures at the airport. There's really chaos out there at the airports across the country and how to implement this executive order. That's the key here. Were they given instructions or did they give instructions to homeland security of exactly how to implement this? Martha, a lot of tough talk coming out of the Middle East and Iran has threatened to retaliate against the U.S. For this order. What could we expect from them? Reporter: Well, Iran said it's a great gift for extremists and they said it is an insult to the islamic world. I think what you may see is Iran banning Americans from going to Iran. They say if people already have a Visa they can still come but at this point basically they're just saying no more Americans if America won't let them in. Meantime, there was a pretty significant phone call yesterday. President trump spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone. The white house saying that this is a significant step to improving relations. Your take, Martha. Well, I think one of the things that Donald Trump has to do which experts will tell you is he has to improve the relationship but at the same time not too much. Putin is playing a game with Donald Trump in many ways, so he has to be careful. But already they've warmed to one another. They say they're going to fight ISIS together. The big question is will Donald Trump lift the sanctions against Russia? Martha, another big headline we're following this morning. President trump has reshuffled his national security council and Susan rice has called it, quote, stone cold crazy. You know all about this. What does it mean? Well, basically what they've done here is they say that they will not have the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff or the dni in those meetings unless it's in their lane. But in all of those meetings they say they will have Steve Bannon and people say, a move like this, a political operative like that, a chief strategist is unprecedented. Martha, if you ever needed a couple of hours for "This week" this morning, I mean, there are so many more story lines than we could get to so we want to say I know you have a big show coming up so we'll let you go. Thanks. Martha will speak with Sean spicer and senator majority leader Mitch Mcconnell about president trump's first week in office and go one-on-one with Robert Gates all coming up on "This week" right here on ABC.

