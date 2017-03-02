Transcript for President Trump's Potential Foreign Policy Changes

meet here later this month. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz for more on this. Martha, let's start with Iran. We have the latest tweet from the president this morning, Iran playing with fire. After Michael Flynn says they are on notice, so the rhetoric has been ratcheted up, the sanctions likely to come as early as today. I think the big question is what difference willing those sanctions make? Well, given his tweet about Iran playing with fire and that he is not going to be as, quote, kind as Obama, the sanctions may be just a first step unless Iran cuts out these missile tests. George, I don't think Donald Trump is looking to go to war with Iran. But he wants them to knock it off and if the sanctions don't work, who knows what is next? Then they'll get into a debate over who is breaking that nuclear deal. What of a surprise to see the administration speaking out about settlements in Israel given how critical they were of president Obama. Reporter: Exactly. Israel already this morning is spinning this to say it is not so bad since the statement by the U.S. Is that the settlements may be unhelpful to peace and, in fact, it is far more subtle than statements from the Obama administration and Israel still considers trump a bigger friend than Obama. And on Russia, another bit of a turn as well. A couple of weeks ago the president was saying that maybe he would do a deal with Russia where he would release sanctions in return for some nuclear reductions. Now his administration taking a harder line because of Russia's actions in the Ukraine. Reporter: Exactly, fighting has escalated between the Russian back troops and the government in Ukraine and the new U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley took that on saying we do want to better our relations with Russia, however, the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions. This escalation of violence must stop. So while the president plays good cop, the administration is laying down the law in certain places. You see other cabinet members assert themselves as well. The Pentagon defense secretary James Mattis in South Korea. Reporter: We're just going around the world here, George. Mattis in Japan and South Korea said we stand with our allies and any attack on our allies will be defeated. I think, George, there is some worldwide confusion about what trump is doing but I think what we have seen over these two weeks is a president who is ticking through his campaign promises, one by one, and that overall the promise to his supporters is to recapture the sense of American nationalism. That is the goal. Okay, Martha, thanks very much.

