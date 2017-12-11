Now Playing: Prince Charles sets royal record

Now Playing: Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne

Now Playing: Carrie Underwood breaks her wrist in a fall outside her Nashville home

Now Playing: Best ways to save on holiday shopping

Now Playing: Pioneers of cinema receive honorary Oscars at the 2017 Governors Awards

Now Playing: Scary moment at the annual Key West Super Boat World Championships

Now Playing: Prince Charles takes center stage at Britain's Remembrance Day

Now Playing: Some NFL players call for an end to Thursday night football after 8 players were injured last week

Now Playing: At least 20 children injured after a gym platform collapses in San Diego

Now Playing: Roy Moore calls accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women 'fake news'

Now Playing: Trump says he believes U.S. intelligence agencies who say Russia meddled in 2016 election

Now Playing: Decoding the lyrics in Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation"

Now Playing: Ohio State University cheating scandal

Now Playing: Helping veterans and current service members heal through music

Now Playing: Rhode Island highway shootout under investigation

Now Playing: Ex-wife of Texas church shooter speaks out about their abusive marriage

Now Playing: Louis C.K. admits the allegations against him are true

Now Playing: Roy Moore denies sexual misconduct allegations

Now Playing: Trump travels to Vietnam and shakes hands with Putin