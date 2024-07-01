The justices will meet on Monday for a final day of opinions this term.

The Supreme Court justices will meet on Monday for a final day of opinions and are expected to issue a blockbuster decision on whether a former president is shielded from criminal liability for "official acts" taken while in the White House.

In the case, Donald Trump is claiming such immunity to try to quash the federal election subversion prosecution brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith charged Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, over his efforts to hold onto power after his 2020 election loss. Trump pleaded not guilty and has denied any wrongdoing. The trial was set to start on March 4 but has been delayed while the high court considers the immunity question.