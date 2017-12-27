Transcript for Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama

like that. Put them on the case. Let's start with prince Harry's latest gig on bbc radio. One of his high profile in erviews was a friend and former president a guy named Barack Obama. Eva pilgrim is here with what they discussed. Good morning. The prince with the Mike this morning. Talking about his own headlines. His fairytale romance and friendships with former presidents. Harry taking this hosting opportunity to chat with and about some of those closest to him. Reporter: Prince Harry taking to the air waefs overnight. We're joined by our guest editor prince Harry. Now I understand the point of coffee. Reporter: Opening up about his fantastic first Christmas with fiance Meghan Markle. She's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there. It's a family I suppose she's never had. Reporter: The newly engaged royal guest editing bbc 4's morning program even sharing a candid interview with his friend. If you start using long pauses between answers you'll get the face. Let me see the face. Okay. Reporter: Former president Barack Obama. In his first interview since leaving office the prince asked him about his last day in the oval. You sat through the inauguration with your game face on not giving much emotion away. What's going through your mind? The sense that there was a completion and that we had done the work in a way that preserved our integrity and left us whole, that we hadn't fundamentally changed I think was a satisfying feeling. That was mixed with all the work that was still undone and concerns about how the country moves forward, but over all there was a serenity there more than I expected. Reporter: The president and Harry becoming fast friends after attending the invictus games in Toronto last September. Clearly comfortable enough for the lightening round. Boxers or briefs. Sorry we don't answer those questions. Lebron jals or Michael Jordan. Jordan. Although I love Lebron. I'm a Chicago guy. Will the Obamas be invited to the royal wedding? The guest list hasn't been released yet. Lots of speculation about who will get a golden ticket to the royal affair. And where do you seat them? Yes. You've got to be careful with international affairs. We want to move to the new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.