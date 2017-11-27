Transcript for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Thanksgiving, a very happy Monday morning for the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you see them right there are engaged. It's official. Let's tick a live look at kensington palace right now. There it is, the announcement came out of there this morning. Lots of tweets as well and the couple will be doing an interview on British national television later today. Yes I woke up to news of it this morning and I'm sure you are as well. The two have rarely been seen in public. They just made their first public appearance in September and so many sharing their excitement for the happy couple this morning dough let's get right to our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran with the latest on the big announcement. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, guys. This is an announcement that has been long expected. Rumors swirling for weeks but it's still big news and happy news. This is a once upon a time tale, a very modern love story that's both full of royal tradition and very 21st century. This morning the world's most eligible royal is off the market. Prince Harry now officially engaged to actress Meghan Markle. Prince Charles' office broke the news a couple of hours ago announcing the couple got engaged earlier this month. The wedding will take place next spring. In the meantime, Harry and Meghan will live at Nottingham cottage at kensington palace right in the heart of London. In a statement prince Harry said he was delighted to announce the engagement and received the blessing of his fiancee's parents. William and Kate said we are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and see how happy they are. From the first public engagement's invictus games. To a romantic birthday trip to Africa their love has been on full display. Prince Harry is a hugely popular figure, probably the most popular member of the royal family there is and to marry this beautiful actress who is an American who has appeared and known around the world is going to be a huge spectacle and I think actually it could even eclipse William and Kate. Reporter: The 36-year-old actress stole the heart of the 33-year-old prince despite a transatlantic relationship with the "Suits" star stationed in ton for filming. I want to get married. But I also really care about what I do. Reporter: Meghan Markle opened up about their relationship to "Vanity fair" in September saying, we're two people who are really happy and in love. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am and I've never defined myself by my relationship. Meghan got her fairy tale ending. She is an actress and she is now playing her most important role to date. A real-life princess on the world stage. Reporter: Their love story started in 2016 with kensington palace making it official in November, Markle quietly by the prince's side for events like polo match, a friend's wedding in Jamaica and pippa Middleton's wedding in may and while their love story is much different than William and Kate's, theirs will likely be filled with royal tradition. The wedding will form the pattern of royal weddings. Harry will probably love to go away and do it in secret, on a beach and probably in Africa if he was able to. However, he knows that that's one thing that he's not going to get away with. He is a member of the royal family and fifth in line to the throne and will is to have a royal and public wedding. Reporter: They will be appearing just in a couple of hours behind me here at kensington palace and their relationship shows just how much this royal family has changed. Once upon a time a long time ago a royal prince wanting to marry a commoner as she would be described, divorced woman and an American, well, that might not have passed muster, guys. Hey, Terry, do you feel the excitement there right outside of kensington palace? Does it feel different today? Reporter: Absolutely. People are gathering. They want to see this couple. Look, he is a hugely popular member of this family, in fact, there are a lot of people who think the next generation, prince Harry and his brother women rescued the royal family from the doldrum answer bad years and people are excited about this, and, look, she is a very different kind of royal and I think people are looking forward to that too. All right. Terry, thanks so much and prince

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.