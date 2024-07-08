Hurricane Beryl live updates: Storm makes landfall in Texas as Category 1 hurricane

Almost 200,000 without power in Texas, PowerOutage.us says

More than 199,000 customers were without power across Texas early Monday, about an hour after Hurricane Beryl made landfall, according to PowerOutage.us.

Many of those outages were along the Gulf Coast, where the Category 1 hurricane made landfall, according to the tracking website.

About 21,000 customers were without power in Brazoria County, about 12,000 were without power in Matagorda County and about 5,000 were without power in Galveston County, the site said.

-ABC News’ Amanda M. Morris and Kevin Shalvey