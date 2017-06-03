Transcript for Prince Harry takes girlfriend Meghan Markle to friend's wedding

Next up prince Harry is sparking royal wedding fever. Over the weekend he and his girlfriend actress Meghan Markle spotted at his best friend's wedding in Jamaica. A lot of people are now wondering if they will be next to walk down the aisle. Robert Jobson joins us. What is the word on the treat there, Robert? Well, they've certainly got tongues wagging and really the fact is they look very, very happy together. They've been going out for quite some months and staying at his apartment in kensington palace and the fact of that matter is that the reality is they are very happy and she had her arm around him throughout the wedding and they are very much a couple and I think most people are thinking, yes, this could well be the one. You're saying most people are thinking that but some clucking too from traditionalists too, right? Yeah, there's a few traditionalists out there causing a little critics in the newspapers saying really because she's a divorcee and maybe her profession is not suitable for a royal bride that she's not the right type. But things have moved on really in that respect from the times of 1955 when princess Margaret was effectively banned from marrying her love, Peter Townsend a divorcee or abdication crisis of '36. The monarch has moved on. Prince Charles and Camilla are the next. If prince Harry wants to marry Megan, no reason why he shouldn't. People seem confident and bookies taking bets on everything, aren't they, Robert? Yeah, taking bets pretty much everything including what title she would have and what title he would have. She would immediately if they got married she would be a princess, so she would be princess Henry of Wales but the queen would probably go I ha have -- give him a title like William, the duke of claim bij either the duke of Sussex or Clarence meaning she would be the duchess of Clarence or Sussex. As long as they're happy. I had the privilege of spending some time last year -- As well as happy. With prince Harry. He really seems to be in such a great place. He just seems so settled and the charity work that he's doing and all. He really does and he is somebody I think that most people remember Harry that little boy when he was walking behind his mother's coffin and there was such sadness there, wasn't there? Most people want this guy to find happiness and to really, you know, be the person he wants to be. He is the most popular member of the royal family. He's natural just like his mother and when he's mingling with people they just really like him. Yes. That would be a pretty fun wedding. It would be a hoot. It would be a real knees up when that does happen. All right. Thank you very much. Good to have you here, Rebecca, as well.

