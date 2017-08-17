Transcript for Prince William opens up about Princess Diana's funeral

Targeted turnout to argue may cover story this hour Prince William. Opening up in the new interview about the emotional moments as a mother princess Diana's funeral that long walk that we all remember on twentieth anniversary now we look back. It is must get accomplished here with more with what willing to share him Maher. David good morning princess Diana's funeral was one of the most viewed events in history millions watching princes William and Harry grieve publicly. William was just fifteen at the time and now he's sharing what it was like to mourn so publicly and how he's remembering his mother today. This morning for the first time Prince William opening up about that won't walk behind his mother's coffin. Davis arms and sort of speaking at a new promo for the BBC documentary Diana seven days publishers and was what it was arson Prince Harry to have spoken about that long walk in the past and Newsweek saying I had to walk a long way behind her coffin surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that under any circumstances. I don't think it would happen today. In the new clip talking about the grieving people they encountered during that procession from people's hands were wet. President has been just what went. It's been twenty years since Princess Diana was killed and her young princes now grown have been remembering her by sharing stories of her as a mother. We sold an incredibly loves paranoid friends. And regretful. Loves to to choose. It was not Mo. But even if she was on the other sort of a room that you. As the sun can you could feel it and enduring love that her sons and fans still feel when he came to whether. Integrity. Feel that you used. There's there's times when you. Do it to someone or something to strengthen. The very much so she's got me. You can forget those powerful moments of that BBC documentary airs at the end of the month Robin they also interview Diana siblings and other members of the royal household from.

