Transcript for Prince William and Princess Kate continue royal tour in Poland

We check in with will and Kate's European tour. George and Charlotte in tow and on Monday they met with Poland's president and the first lady and celebrated the queen's birthday party and Germany next. Eva pilgrim has the details. Reporter: Will and Kate do Poland but this is not your standard family summer trip. The royal family working to spread goodwill now on day two of their five-day tour. A somber start to the second day of will and Kate's visit to Poland. The royal couple taking a moment to remember those who suffered and died at the concentration camp. A much different scene from yesterday. As the Cambridges arrived in Poland, George and Charlotte stealing the show, the prince and princess peeking out the window before a seemingly hesitant George was coaxed off the plane by dad. The soon-to-be 4-year-old prince hand in pocket kicking his tiny leg quietly waiting for his parents. 2-year-old Charlotte offering the tiniest of royal waves. George starts school in September. And I think they were very keen to do, you know, another one of these trips together as a family before he starts school full time. Reporter: Crowds flocking for a glimpse of the future king and queen. We heard this -- You're very sweet. She will love this. Her teeth coming in. Reporter: The duke and duchess spending their day with the president and first lady of Poland visiting historical sites, talking with veterans and laying a wreath at the wall of remembrance. Trying to highlight the links that the uk have with its European ally, Poland and Germany, going all the way back to the second World War. Reporter: And with tech entrepreneurs sporting virtual reality goggles gigging at her husband capping the first day at a glamorous garden party celebrating the queen's birthday. Katherine and I are delighted to embark on our first visit to Poland. Reporter: Will taking a moment to celebrate the two countries' long-standing relationship and Kate had a tea length dress. One of the most talked about moments from their first day someone gave Kate a toy designed to soothe babies and I said, I guess we have to have more babies. We'll see if they have more children. You can't even make a comment like that. No, everyone wants more. Yeah. Does it mean something? We're reading more into it than is probably there. Out to ginger at the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.