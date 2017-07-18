-
Now Playing: Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate, Prince William have candid discussion on parenting
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Princess Kate continue royal tour in Poland
-
Now Playing: 'Girls Trip' stars had to do over many scenes because they were laughing
-
Now Playing: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon open up about 'Story of a Girl'
-
Now Playing: Dev Patel, Ben Stiller cast in 'Chippendales' movie
-
Now Playing: Rob Lowe paddleboards with great white sharks
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly denies accusations he's holding young women against their will
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives of OC' star talks love, family and newest season
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg named Disney legend at D23 Expo
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' cast members perform a mashup of 'Ways to Be Wicked' and 'What's My Name' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Emoji Movie' star Patrick Stewart describes awkward emoji text exchange with LeVar Burton
-
Now Playing: Ryan Gosling introduces 'Blade Runner: 2049' trailer
-
Now Playing: Catching up with the 'Descendants 2' cast live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The best 'Star Wars' and 'Avengers' surprises revealed at D23
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Princess Kate embark on royal tour with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
Now Playing: Action-packed trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' debuts
-
Now Playing: HBO's website crashes during 'Game of Thrones' premiere
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner latest celebrity to consider running for office
-
Now Playing: Roger Federer wins record-setting 8th Wimbledon title