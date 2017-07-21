-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate try to make pretzels in Germany
-
Now Playing: Prince William attends Battle of Britain anniversary
-
Now Playing: Zedd and Alessia Cara perform 'Stay' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Zedd live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Julia Roberts' 'Homecoming' given 2-season Amazon run
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Princess Kate finish up their European tour
-
Now Playing: Linkin Park lead singer dead at 41
-
Now Playing: Linkin Park lead singer dead at 41
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte steals the show with a curtsy
-
Now Playing: Oscar-winning musician Common adopts NYC public school
-
Now Playing: Jada Pinkett Smith on her bond with 'Girls Trip' co-star Queen Latifah
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron on playing an empowered female protagonist: 'I had to work my booty off'
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps opens up about racing a shark
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate to compete in rowing race in Germany
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps on his race against a great white shark
-
Now Playing: Madonna wins court victory in fight against auction of personal items
-
Now Playing: 'Growing Up Hip Hop' star Romeo Miller discusses explosive new season
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Dove Cameron on which cast member she would live with
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Bloopers behind the scenes
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Sofia Carson answers fan question about magic mirror