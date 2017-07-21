Prince William and Princess Kate finish up their European tour

More
Prince William and Duchess Kate learn how to make pretzels and candies in Germany.
2:22 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William and Princess Kate finish up their European tour

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48763586,"title":"Prince William and Princess Kate finish up their European tour ","duration":"2:22","description":"Prince William and Duchess Kate learn how to make pretzels and candies in Germany. ","url":"/GMA/video/prince-william-princess-kate-finish-european-tour-48763586","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.