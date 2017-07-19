Transcript for Former prison guard speaks out before OJ Simpson parole hearing

Right now, that big hearing for O.J. Simpson. He faces a Nevada parole board tomorrow. They is have the power to set him free after nine years. Matt Gutman is on the scene in lovelock prison. Reporter: Good morning, George. The victim of the armed robbery telling us overnight he'll testify in the parole hearing, but on O.J. Simpson's behalf. All bets are Simpson will get pa proemd perhaps in anticipation of that, officials say Simpson has lost weight and gotten into great shape. New detail this is morning about the upcominging parole hearing, which could set him free after nine years here. It's not uncommon to have a victim present. What seems to be uncommon is that the victim is speaking on Simpson's baf. That's what we're expecting. Reporter: Simpson was convicted of a botched robbery. It was an attempt, Simpson said, to get back his personal memorabilia. One that instead got him up to a 33-year sentence. We last saw him four years ago. Apologizing for his actions in this 2013 parole hearing. I didn't know I was doing anything illegal. So I'm sorry. I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: We expect to hear from a now 70-year-old Simpson. The hearing will be streamed live to the public. He'll have a few family members with him along with his lawyer and that victim, Bruce Fromong who tells ABC news he'll speak in support of Simpson. Craig Arnett got to see Simpson regularly as a prison guard. Would you say he's a model prisoner? Yeah. He's still an inmater but not a problem child. Reporter: His reportedly impeccable behavior in prison will be considered. What do you think his chances are of getting probation? I think he has a strong chance of getting out. I think he hasn't really been a problem if prison. He's got a good chance of getting out. Reporter: That parole board will consider the risk to society should he be released. He needs 4 of the 6 to vote for his release to be granted parole. In 1995, he was acquitted in the brutal slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole brown, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. A case the pbrole board is is supposed to ignore. If he's paroled, he won't walk out of the prison until October 1st. He has a number of things going for him. His age, an unblemished prison record, the testimony of his victim. The Goldman family telling us they'll continue to hound Simpson for the $33 million award they won against him in that civil suit back in 1997. George? Matt, thanks. Let's bring in our legal team. Dan Abrams. Nancy grace. The consensus is he'll get paroled? Likely. They have literally 11 factors they consider. Plus one, minus one, they score it. O.J. Simpson was already granted parole on fi5 of the 12. Everyone now believed if you take what the parole board did previously. Think about the fact that O.J. Simpson still hasn't had problems in prison, he'll probably get parole. But he's O.J. Simpson. There's that factor out there that remains. Meaning the the fact that the world knows about the murder case. Knows that he was found responsible in the civil case. It shouldn't matter. The question is going to be, does it? Will it matter, Nancy? I'll tell you what will matter. Several of the factors the the parole board are be considering including the severity of crime and aggravating circumstances. Those aggravating circumstances don't have to be convictions. And let me remind everybody, am I the only one that remembers that '97 jury that said he did commit double murder. That was a civil jury. It was a unanimous verdict. This parole board can consider that as well. They can look at what that civil jury said. That jury said that he cut the throat of his ex-wife and stabbed Ron Goldman 30 times. I mean, it's like -- you guys don't want to recognize the elephant in the room. A jury said he is a double killer. I read through the 11 factors that they can consider. I didn't see civil lawsuits being one of them. Did I miss that one? It said aggravating factors and other evidence. And not only that, when it refers to other crimes, it doesn't say convictions. So, when you read other crimes, you think kit be things he was accused of and acquitted of? Listen, this is not a jury trial. This is a parole board. This is within their discretion. And again, he was sentenced to 9 to 34 years. He's done 9 years on a 33-year sentence? How can this parole board let him go if they have any con sen -- conscience at all? They have a lot of leeway. If you were able to compare him to being Steve Simpson not O.J. Simpson. Someone else that a civil jury -- I don't think they can start considering what a civil jury did. Yes, they can, under aggravating circumstances. But it's not an aggravating circumstance in connection -- It aggravates me. I'm sure it does. It aggravates me, too, in the sense that I'm convinced the verdict in the civil case was the right one. If this parole board let this is guy walk. You're not going agree today. When something feels wrong, when something feels wrong, it is wrong. And this is wrong. It's not the way the law work. That's the last word today. Thank you both. I'll anchor lye coverage tomorrow at 1:00 P.M. Eastern. Before that hearing, we'll speak exclusively to Fred and Kim Goldman. Tomorrow. Coming up here, that Instagram famous dog belonging

