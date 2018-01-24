Private Facebook group with over 11K members a safe haven for women with menopause

More
Many women are turning to an online group to find support and form a community with other women going through menopause.
6:05 | 01/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Private Facebook group with over 11K members a safe haven for women with menopause

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52568219,"title":"Private Facebook group with over 11K members a safe haven for women with menopause","duration":"6:05","description":"Many women are turning to an online group to find support and form a community with other women going through menopause. ","url":"/GMA/video/private-facebook-group-11k-members-safe-haven-women-52568219","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.