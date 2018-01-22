Transcript for Procter & Gamble launches safety campaign to combat viral 'Tide pod challenge'

As always, thank you. We turn to our "Gma" cover story. Those new warnings about the so-called "Tide pod challenge." The company that makes the laundry detergent is tackling the dangerous social media challenge. Enlisting the help of Gronk. Amy? This comes after dozens of reported poisoning cases involving the pods since the begin of course the year. Now, Procter & gamble is pushing social media channels to take down the videos and has start T its own safety campaign. Procter & gamble coming out strong this morning, figing the social media craze, the tide pod challenge. Where teens post videos online as they gag, cough, and in some cases foam at the mouth, attempting to eat the colorful laundry pods. The videos so alarming we're only showing freeze frames. P&g asking Facebook and YouTube to remove clips from teens. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. What the heck is going on, people? Reporter: Tide releasing a new commercial online. With with NFL star rob Gronkowski talking about the dare. Do not eat. We're very worried about something doing this. Emulating somebody they see on the internet and run into a lot of problems. Reporter: The American association of poison control centers calling the social media challenge potentially harmful or even deadly. Issuing a health alert in response to the large spike of poison exposuexposure. In the first 15 days of 2018, poison control centers across the country have already handled 39 cases of intentional inge ingestions. 91% were from the tide pod challenge. YouTube's policy will not leave videos up that are dangerous. We want to remind everybody. First of all, don't do it. But if detergent is consumed, call the poison control hot line. 1-800-222-1222. We worry about kids getting into it. But when you're purposely doing that? Come on. Use common sense. Amy, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.