Transcript for How to protect yourself when someone in your family has the flu

health alert. The flu open Democrat sick spreading across the country. The entire continental U.S. Experiencing widespread flu. As of last week, nearly 6500 people have been hospitalized and 20 children have died. What should you do? The virus -- if family member comes down with it? D. Jen Ashton is here. I see -- you don't trust me? We're pumping with hand sanitizer. What happens if a member of your family has the flu? Do you quarantine them? Last year I had it. We had 15 people staying with us for ten days. I had it last year. There's very limited data on house hold items and how long the influenza virus can survive. We think in general it can live on hard surfaces up to 24 hours. A lot of hat I'll share is recommended by the CDC. But this is also common sense. If you have someone in your house with a cold virus or suspected or con virmd influenza, there with basic things. Make a sick room. Not different from what's in the hospital. Choose one care giver to do in and out of the room. They left my food trays at the door. You want to cover your coughs. Left it at the door. It was horrible. And if possible, at least for a few minutes day, crack the window a little bit and circulate the air. Kit be hard this time of year buzz it's so cold. You have hand sanitizer dripping from your hands. One of our producers says when she's sick, her husband follows her with wipes, spray, hand sanitizer. Is that smart? For unflew when zarks that person should stay in bed. They shouldn't need to be fold. When you talk about the the wipes, they're really more effective and useful for other things that might the circulating. Particularly the so called G.I. Flu. The norovirus. That person should be staying in one area of the house. What about house hold items we may share, list soap or magazines? What do we do with that? Not so much for the flu, don't spend a lot of money. If cow can get window of help, do so. Bath sheets, dry under hot temperatures. You don't have to be completely sterile. You can wash your bed sheets with ore sheets. Just do it on hot? Yes. What are the chances of getting the flu from the shot itself? I can't emphasize this enough. Zero. The flu vaccine does not contain live virus. If you get something you think is influenza after having been vaccinated, it could be coincidence or another virus. How often do we do? A lot. Thank you, Dr. Ashton. To ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.