Transcript for Protections that buyers may have when purchasing a car

Welcome back, everyone. One of the best feelings in the world has to be getting behind the wheel of a brand-new car. Or in your case, minivan. Listen, don't knock it until you have tried it. Swagger wagon is awesome. The swagger -- what? The swagger wagon. Is the swagger wagon. That's not what we're supposed to be talking about. The question this morning is, what if you buy a new vehicle and it turns into a lemon? One young man's case droef him right to our ABC news fixer. ??? this high school student has a crazy busy schedule. Between school work and sports. Sahib batiya needs a reliable set of wheels. About six months after getting this new dodge challenger. All of a sudden, I looked down, the shifter doesn't have power. The dashboard started giving me warnings. Different lights. Check engine. The car started stalling. Reporter: He got it to the dealership. Couldn't find anything wrong. A week later. Check engine light came on. Shifter lost power. Reporter: It happened over and over. 20 times. At random points. Reporter: The car was in for repairs seven time. He was covered under his state's lemon law. His dad field the official complaint and sahib manned the phones. Explaining to them over and over what was happening. Reporter: Finally, the manufacturer made an offer, $2500. But he would be stuck with the now broken car which originally cost $38,500. He said no. My dad told me about ABC fixer. Reporter: So could our fixer, Stephanie Zimmerman come to the rescue? Stephanie reviewed his documents and dug into the requirements. It appeared this teen ager had a very good case. All he needed was a boost over the finish line. Within 24 hours, dodge called me back saying that they were ready to buy back the car. Reporter: The manufacturer told ABC news that the buy-back process is complex. And can sometimes take awhile. But they were glad to resolve this in the interest of Custer in satisfaction. Stephanie says lemon laws vary by state and are for per sis tent problems in new cars. Her advice? Act convictly. Many consumers lose because they waited too long to file. You'll need to go to the manufacturer, not the dealer. It's fixed. Thank you ABC news fixer. And here's a cool detail. With this fix, Stephanie has now recovered more than $2 million for frustrated customers. If you have problem, like a broken swagger wagon, you can call Stephanie. Maybe she'll fix your problem right here on "Gma." That's the beauty of swagger wagons. They don't break. I got nothing to SAP.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.