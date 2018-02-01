Transcript for More protesters killed as Iran protests spread

Overseas deadly protests in Iran overnight. Sixth straight day of clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters who have drawn support from president trump. Our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran is tracking the latest from London. Good morning. Reporter: These are stunning developments in Iran, a nemesis of the U.S. For decades, a major sponsor of terrorism and unrest throughout the Middle East now being rocked with the biggest protest there in almost a decade and they're spreading. Overnight nine more were killed in clashes with police according to Iranian state television. The death toll is now at least 20 since those protests began last Thursday and on social media we're seeing extraordinary scenes in this tightly controlled country, burning buildings and car, broken window, crowds refusing to disperse, these protests began with economic demands but as they spread, some of the streets are now calling for the downfall of the regime itself and in response, a hard line. Iran's supreme supporter this morning accused, quote, enemies of Iran of fomenting unrest while president trump as you say has tweeted his support for the protests declaring it is time for change. Any sense of how serious the threat to the regime this is, Terry? Reporter: Well, the sense right now is that they are responding in such a hard line way, they are frightened. We're hearing while they're spreading geographically they're not enormous. You aren't seeing hundreds of thousands or millions on the street yet. Okay, Terry Moran, thanks very much.

