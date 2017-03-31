Putin's spokesman denies hacking allegations

Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, tells "GMA" that allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election are "slander" and "fake news" and that he's "quite confident" Putin's denials of such actions will be proved true.
7:31 | 03/31/17

{"id":46486189,"title":"Putin's spokesman denies hacking allegations ","duration":"7:31","description":"Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, tells \"GMA\" that allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election are \"slander\" and \"fake news\" and that he's \"quite confident\" Putin's denials of such actions will be proved true.","url":"/GMA/video/putins-spokesman-denies-hacking-allegations-46486189","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
