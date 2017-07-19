Transcript for Queen Latifah says there is 'lots of ratchetness' in 'Girls Trip'

There is a girls trip. Definitely. Definitely, because you know, they look very nice today. I see a lot of freak in people's eyes. I can see them on a cruise and places turning up. This is a real lit crowd. You have to watch them. They look really, really well behaved. Until they get on that girls trip. Tell us about the movie. "Girls trip" is about four girl who is went to college together, best friends. They take an annual trip to the essence festival in New Orleans every year. Half a million people invade the city for a huge music festival. They've grown apart. Their lives have gone different directions. One who is like a young Oprah in the making decides she wants to bring all the girls together for a girls pip to essence after five years. And -- then all the craziness ensues. There's a little drama with my character, Sasha, and the lead, played by Regina hall. We have things that haven't been dealt with. There's some infidelity going on. Lots of rachetness happening. Lots of drinking going on. It adds to the fun a little bit. Just a little naughty language. Some battles. Some dance battles happening. I love that scene. I love the dance battle. A lot of music. You feel like you're in new Orleans when you're watching the show. The backdrop of the the city. The city is a character, for sure. I watched the movie. I wish I was cast. It looked like you all had a great time. You could -- knowing you? Both y'all could have been in it. Why you throwing me in? Because I know. I know. I -- let's not -- girls trip, 2. You're going to have to make a cameo. Was it hard to stay focused because you all were having such a great time? You saw the movie, right? You know the scene with the fruit? Uh huh. Yeah, I had a problem staying focused. Me and Jada, it took us two days. You have to see the movie. It was a funny scene. I take it we're not going to show that scene. No, we're not. Nah, this is for the adults. Here's what E we can show. The credits. You look beautiful. Thank you. Now take it off and put this on. This dress is a mosquito net. Then maybe you'll catch something in it. Yeah, a man. Lisa, you look like someone's Puerto rican grandmother. Don't even. I already know. Too natural. Too natural. You do already know. You and Jada worked together 21 years ago. We haven't been on camera today like this since "Set it off." Oh, look at us. We was babies. We was babies then. We worked together through the years. She's hired me. We have worked together as producers. She produced "The secret life of bees" and the talk show. We have done a bunch of stuff through the years. This long the get back on camera together. It was worth the wait. It was worth the wait. She was like, you know, la, I think after all this time, we might have made another classic together. So I mean, I'm hoping it becomes that. I love her character. You're going to love Jada in this movie. She's so funny. Endearing. She really evolves. Oh, look. Look at that. We got some fine men in this movie. We have larenz Tate. And ne-yo is in this thing. Something for everyone. Who are you most like, the character? Of the four? They're all so different. Please tell me. Please tell me. I've been around so long I've been all four of these characters. I was definitely the wild one. Tiffany. Uh huh. And then, but, I had to leave that at the girls trip and go back to being the boss. Regina. I think I'm probably least like my own character, the gossip the. I'm not really gossipy. My character has a good heart and rides for her friends. So I am like that. And Lisa is kind of overly domesticated and, I have been tamed once or twice. It's hard to keep me in that box. Openly domesticated. Overly. She forgot her sexy. She was the wild one in college. So we have to remind -- she needs to get her groove back. She's been raising kids. Taking care of the home. It's time to find Lisa the woman, by herself, who she is autonomously. And she finds it. You can find it in "Girls trip." It hits theaters Friday.

