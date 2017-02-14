Transcript for Rachel Lindsay opens up on becoming the first African-American 'Bachelorette'

bachelorette bombshell. Current bachelor star and high-powered attorney rhel Lindsay will be the next and first African-American bachelorette. We'll hear from her in a moment. First take a look at her journey. Hi. How are you? Right now she stands out to me. Reporter: Giving her the first impression rose and two romantic one-on-one dates. I'm already breaking rules but I'm super into you. Reporter: 31-year-old attorney from Houston winning over the rest of bachelor nation with her confidence and poise. I'm 31. I want a man in my life. I want a campaign common and I want a big family. I love kids. I'm ready for that stage of my life. Please welcome our next bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. Reporter: She may be ready for love but in the bombshell announcement she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel she doesn't find it with Nick. But -- It's a bit of a spoiler. You're still on the show. We're ready to get this started and ready to find love. She has this charisma and charm that you just want to be around her. Reporter: Bringing brain answer beauty to the table, Rachel will also be the first bachelorette of color in franchise history, something many fans have been waiting for. It's not the fact that she is the first African-American bachelorette. It's that she should be the bachelorette, period and that's what I like. It is great to have the new bachelorette Rachel Lindsay here. Welcome to the show. Thank you for having me. Congratulations to you. You couldn't say anything about this until last night. So, what has the reaction been since you've gotten it out there. I haven't been on social media so I haven't seen that much yet but the cast members that I was on T season with have been great. Giving me great, you know, congrats and family and friends have been wonderful too so it's -- I'm just glad I don't have to keep it a secret anymore. That's got to be a pretty hard thing to do. You're on the current season which makes it -- now they'll go -- but it's still going. Little spoiler alert for most people. When you were first asked to be the bachelorette, any hesitations on your part. No, I'm a skeptical person so I was definitely -- I was excited that they asked me to do it but I was also equally nervous. When I started to weigh out the pros and con, I decided this is too good an opportunity to turn away. You're making history. First African-American bachelorette and how does that make you feel? That added pressure, you think. I don't feel added pressure. I'm honored to have this opportunity and to represent myself as an African-American woman and I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick's season the same or hope they will in my season and just realize my journey is, you know, I'm just trying to find love. Even I'm an African-American woman it's no different than any other bachelorette. I'm just a woman trying to find a man. Just trying to find a man. That's it. You did it. You understand it. I love that. And on that hometown visit episode coming up with Nick, I got a little sneak peek at that and in that your mother asks him how he feels about being in an interracial relationship. Now, did you know that conversation was coming? I kw my mom. So I am shocked my mom asked that. U know, my sister is married to a white guy and so it's nothing new for our family. And she just wanted to make sure Nick was comfortable with it. And one more thing. What is your -- I'm pretty sure -- what is your favorite and least favorite part about "The bachelor"? A lot have misconceptions about the show and think it's fancy trips and dinners. What is your favorite and least favorite part? Least favorite was living in a house full of women. Yeah, yeah, sharing a room with that many women, I mean, I was in a sorority, I haven't done that in year, that was definitely my least favorite part. My favorite part were the surprises. You know, the friends that I made on the show, the relaonship that I had with Nick. I didn't think we would click the way that we did and I really enjoyed the process that we had making our relationship grow. And now we know the track record of the show. How are you going to avoid some of theass pitfalls. You know, I said this on the show all the type. I just like to Kee it 100 and keep it real so I figure if I stay true to melf then it'll be a successful show. Stay true to yourself and you'll find the right man. That's how you do it. Rachel Lindsay, congratulations to you. Thank you very much. Rachel makes her bachelorette day but when season 13 premieres on may 22nd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.