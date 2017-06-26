Transcript for Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater discuss the 'Dancing' tour

"Dancing with the stars" season 24 winners Rashad Jennings and Emma slater hitting the road with the hot summer nights tour. We are so happy to have you here in times square. From that moment where you win, Rashad, you and I have talked a lot. You went from the show to now on tour. Why do something like this? Why join? I'm enjoying myself so much. I $on't want to stop dancing. I mean I'm really, really enjoying myself. I never thought I would be on "Dancing with the stars." I say this all the time to all the people that could have done it. I'm honored to do it and I get to travel around now, see some of the fans that voted for us so it's fun. Here you are in times square and I know you've been on the tour for over a week. He's not getting any special treatment as far as dancing goes. Not at all. They just put him separate in there with the boys, numbers with full on professional choreography and keys up with the whole thing. Not just what we saw on the show. You learned a whole butch of new stuff. This is a full-on -- this is a concert. They put on a serious show every single night. Speaking of that show, all of you can see the show going ahead "Dancing with the stars" hot summer nights tour. Go online and find it. Dancingwiththestarstour.com and have dates along the east coast and we have the full tour to go. As we go to the cutaway, let's do a little lift.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.