Transcript for 'Real Housewives' star blames arrest on 'buried emotions'

We want to move to the reality star publicly apologizing for being arrested on new year's eve. Luann de lesseps and Victor Oquendo has the story for us. Reporter: She is known as the countess on the hit reality series after her run in with law enforcement a judge told her she needed an attorney because the charges she's facing are serious. On the real house wiefs of new York Luann de lesseps is known for dishing out relationship advice. Be cool. Reporter: In real life the 52-year-old who once wrote a book on manners and sang a cheeky hit called "Money can't bayou class" is in hot water after being charged with battery and disorderly intoxication in palm beach Florida. According to a attorney she kicked at least one police officer and screamed I'm going to kill you all after the reality star began causing a scene. De lesseps apologized and said this is is the first time in palm beach since my wedding. Last year de lesseps married Tom did he ug Steen no. The couple divorced this past August after seven months of marriage. She was released on her own recog any Sans with the judge allowing her to return to new York. He urged her not to ignore the charges saying it won't be hard to find her. It definitely won't be hard to find her. Cameras are expected to roll soon on the other hand tenth season of the house wiefs of new York City. Dan, Paula. Sounds like they have a plot line. They certainly do. They're pretty serious charges. Indeed. So did everybody's gift box come from Amazon.

