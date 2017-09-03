Transcript for Reality-TV star Todd Chrisley's estranged son speaks out

We are backow with that new drama for reality TV star Todd Chrisley under investigation by state tax authorities in Georgia and now his estranged son Kyle is speaking out. ABC's Mara schiavocampo, you have much more on this in robin, good morning. In fact, that son was subpoenaed to appear before the Georgia department of revenue this week possibly to discuss the investigation. Chrisley accused of lying about his state of residence to avoid paying taxes. Allegations that if proven could lead to charges of tax evasion or perjury. Spent a fortune on rugs relationship tflamboyant reality star and his sharp tongue. What is the deal I made with you? No drinking. No drugs. Reporter: But this morning Todd Chrisley, the pat tri yashg on "Chrisley knows best" now reportedly cut in a brewing Georgia tax investigation and his own son Kyle speaking out against him. I'd like to seeim held accountable. Reporter: Investigators reportedly looking into claims Chrisley lives in Florida, which has no state income tax. While records obtain by ABC affiliate WSB revealing he declared himself a legal Georgia resident in numerousourt filings in 2010 and 2011. Kyle, who is now estranged from his fly says his father bragged about not paying taxes in Georgia. Were you ever really a Florida resident? No. We went there for really vacation for in the summer and that was really the only time we ever went. We lived here in Georgia. Reporter: Chrisley's wife Julie even admitting that under oath in this 2013 videotaped deposition during a bankruptcy proceeding. You don'tive in Florida. No. Okay. And Todd doesn't live in Florida. No. Reporter: On a recent radio show Todd Chrisley defended himself saying he is a resident of the sunshine state. I have been a Florida resident over 15 years, so my taxes have always been filed and if I don't make money in Georgia, I don't pay taxes on it in Georgia. Reporter: Chrisley saying in a statement to ABC news, this is a complex tax issue that should not be litigated in the media. I am condent my liability will be significantly reduced or hopefully eliminated. Now, the Georgia department of revenue says they can't comment on any specific taxpayer issue because of confidential, Chrisley is no longer in Georgia. He now lives in Nashville where there is also no state income tax. We reached out to usa networks for comment and didn't get a response. Part of what is puzzling the show shows them living in Georgia. Very clear about that. Okay. We'll see how that works out,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.