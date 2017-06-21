Transcript for Record-breaking heat causes flight delays, power outages

In the southwest that record heat also causing major problems as temperatures soar to triple digits and ABC's Matt Gutman is at the airport in Phoenix with the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning. Cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix facing record temperatures for a third consecutive day. That's causing power outage, hundreds of flight delays and here in Phoenix, flight cancellations, as well. Those smaller regional jets can't take off in weather over 117 degrees. It was 119 here yesterday. That also means it's fire season out west and California, firefighters battling multiple blazes like this one outside of big bear. Lots of jokes over the past day about this being a dry heat but officials say heat kills more Americans than any other kind of weather. And you can get a burn from touching a slide or even the asphalt in just seconds. Worst part of this, this weather will sit over this area at least until the weekend. All right. I tell you, the weather causing all types of problems.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.