Transcript for Redbook magazine's top tips to clean out your closet

secrets to decluttering your closet without breaking the bank. We had "Redbook" editor in chief Meredith Rollins with tricks to minimize even the smallest space. I love how you start out by utilizing your closet door. Yes, the back of the door is a totally underutilized space and my feeling is you've got to get the most out of all of your real estate. You really have done it here. I'm impressed. Start with a hook, a couple of hooks up top. What I love to do put out myout fit for the night before. So in the morning you're not like going through your closet like a maniac trying to figure out what to wear. The other great idea put up a mirror because if your family is like my family you're fighting for bathroom space in the morning. Everything is sort of steamy from the shower. This just gives you a place to do your makeup. So you do your makeup in your closet possibly. Open the door and just do it right here. Ooh. And then, you know, you can check your jewelry and do everything right here and just have a little bit of a moment of zen. All right. So a little round hookup like this from IKEA. Container store. Can you find all of this super easily. My daughter did this on her wall and put a string up to put sunglasses and thought it was so ingenious. I love this. This is from etsy. It has a bungee cord already in. My favorite is to do towel rods and hang your shoes on them. Towel rods, you can get them anywhere. That's a good idea. Isn't that nice? Yeah. Hang your shoe on the heel and all set and see what you own which is very important. That's so -- this is all just on your door. That's incredible. So we'll move on now because you know what, I have this problem. When you have those little clutch purses they're always falling over. You can't see them. They're behind something. Exactly. This is so smart. This is actually -- just a Smail sorter. Average everyday mail sorter. Put glasses cases, clutch, wristlet, all of that stuff there and then in the drawer. Yes. I'm always looking around to figure out like where is the bra I want, where are the socks? We did scarves here, you just use drawer organizers. It feels obvious. I forget what I have because I can't see it because everything is smooshed somewhere or behind something so this is great because you can visually see it. It's super easy. Customize the shape. Then the containers are a huge part. The containers are great. So if you have enough space to put sort of nice decorative storage you can put your winter sweaters this there and put things you don't get to very often. If you've got the space this is great. If you don't, one of these nice clear bins is fantastic to put in a place like an attic or a basement and use acid free tissue paper to wrap up things like your prom dress, wedding dress, things like that that you don't need all the time but it's going to keep it nice and pristine. The one that goes underneath your bed, I'm a huge fan of those. We know especially in New York City with apartment living, you have no closet space and then you have all this extra stuff so slide it underneath your bed and you can see it. You can get it if you need it. I love it. Well, thank you very much. I feel inspired. I actually really need to attack my closet and do some of that in the back. Amazing how a few little things make an enormous difference. Meredith, thanks. Thanks for having me. Special thanks to "Redbook." Check out the current issue. It's on sale now.

