Transcript for Relationship coach shares his top dating tips to get noticed

So it is time now for "Gma's" "Meet your match." And this morning, we're getting secrets, dating secrets from an expert who people spend thousands of dollars to learn from. I'm here with international famous dating coach Matthew Hussey. Before we talk, though, yeah, very excited. The audience excited and give you a quick look at his background. ??? Reporter: He's young, he's handsome and he's an international love guru. There are two words that I want to bring you today that are going to change the way you look at dating forever. Reporter: Meet Matthew Hussey and "The New York Times" best-seller of "Get the guy" charges up to $10,000 for one-on-one coaching sessions. How do you stay single? I'm attracted to you but I'm insecure. Reporter: He shares secrets with meme around the world and online with his 3 million social media followers. Get ready because your coaching session starts right now. Right now. Matthew, thank you for being on "Good morning America." Thanks for having me. Good to be here. It so happens we have an audience filled with singles. You guys are all excited. Matthew is excited because you say now is a great time to meet your match. I think now is perhaps the best time ever to date. We have never been so in need of real connection. We're lonely but we have never been so bad at connecting. People are addicted to their phones. Yes. And they're never looking up anymore so if you can do the basics of being able to talk to another human being or pick up the phone and talk to someone it is so easy to win today compared to what it used to be? That sounds very simple, right? Put your don't found. Ladies day finish. If -- the women will say this especially. If a guy can pick up the phone to me. That already sets him apart probably from the last ten guys I dated. All right. Right there, good advice already. So our viewers are excited. We asked them and tweeted questioned. Devin tweeted us and said she's naturally quiet and needs help approaching men. You gave us one piece of advice. What do you say to Devan. Women can make the first move. Any woman who says I don't make the first move, I'm old fashioned I say you don't know what old fashioned is. A hundred years ago a woman would drop her handkerchief and keep walking. The guy would see this and say this is an extraordinary opportunity to be a man and pick it up. How do we translate that today. She's said did I and she would then think, oh, my god he abroached her but she chose him. There are eight words to say to a guy. Ask him a favor. I could use your help with something. You could be out tonight and say -- A date. You say I could use your help with something. My hands are full. Could you hold my jacket for two seconds while I give these drinks to my friends. You come back, grab your jack. Thank you, you're a gentleman. How is your night going. He's talking to you and doesn't feel like he did anything in the games are still alive and well. I want to get the audience involved, though. You talk about the power of the proper compliment. You're going to pay me two or three if you want. But two is fine. But you say one is actually much more effective at landing. Listen 5p to this. You'll pay me two and then you will let me knee. I could say, I really like your eyes. You have beautiful eyes. Thank you. The first one. That one worked. Go on. The second one is I really like your style. Okay, who liked the eye compliment? Who liked the style compliment? Which is more effective. One is easier to make if you want to talk to someone today. The eyes is something you didn't choose. Right. You were born with those eyes. If I say I like your style, complimenting your choices in life. I'm compliments something you decided so that goes deeper. That's an easier one and sounds less personal even though it's more personal. I mean, we would love to talk more to you. Thank you, Matthew. Matthew, we will be right back.

