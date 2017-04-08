Transcript for Remembering rock icons Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell

told you onerepublic is here helping us celebrate one of rock's most epic friendships. Linkin park's Chester Bennington and soundgarden's Chris Cornell, they're legends who left the music world too soon but not before giving us so much to remember them by. Here's ABC's Chris Connelly with a look back. ??? I hear ??? Reporter: Together their unparalleled voices soared. ??? I'm going hungry I'm going hungry ??? ??? hey ??? Reporter: Their friendship a deep and heartfelt one. Chester Bennington, give it up. Thank you. Chris Cornell. Reporter: Chris Cornell, singer, pioneer, frontman for soundgarden. ??? Black old sun won't you come ??? Reporter: And later audioslave. His voice filled with soulful yearning & incandescent beauty. In my mind I'm writing a soundtrack to an imaginary world, always whatever -- and I'm choosing different worlds over the course of my career. Reporter: Cornell's sound only matched by Chester Bennington. ??? What I have done ??? Reporter: The fearless force of linkin park. Blurring the lines of rock, hip-hop and pop for more than two decades. ??? Crawling in my skin ??? ??? these words they will not hear ??? reporter: Two powerful lights extinguished too soon. As their legacies shine on. For "Good morning America," Chris Connelly, ABC news, los Angeles. And it is so great to have onerepublic stepping in for linkin park who could not be with us this morning. And they've got a special song to honor both Chester and Chris in a moment. I want to say we just saw you perform and thank you for that and we're glad that you're here and you're about to perform "Hallelujah." Why did you pick that in particular. Chester sang this at Chris' funeral and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years, I think by most people's accords. A very special song to us and I think to most people and especially to Toni, as well. And, you know, Chris and Chester sang together and made beautiful music but he had no better partner than his 12-year-old daughter Toni who is here with us and who is going to perform it and, Toni, how important is this for you to be here with us this morning? It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.