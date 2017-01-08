Transcript for New report sheds light on mysterious chronic fatigue syndrome

There is a new study and it's shedding light on the mysterious medical condition chronic fatigue syndrome, uncovering a possible cause and our senior health correspondent -- I'm sorry. I have Lukas all in my mouth right now. Tell us about it. Chronic fatigue syndrome, this is an unexplained very debilitating kind of syndrome that affects about a million Americans every year. We don't have a good grasp on it. It causes really very severe fatigue and head to toe symptoms. Headaches, brain fog, sore throat, exhaustion, muscle, joint pain and others and recently the institute of medicines suggested a rename. Seid, systemic ex-herges intolerance disease so something that a lot of people are suffering. What more does this new research tell us. This research done out of Stanford tried to see if there were some kind of advance sign or marker, if you will, in patients suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome and they did find these substances called cytokinds in the blood like a fingerprint you only see when a black light is shined upon it. Pro-inflammatory markers and did correlate with severe weather so the higher these markers in the blood work, the worst symptoms these patients had. Of course, physically we know -- please -- that's not Lukas, right? Whenever I bring my dog to work always nervous. Some psychological issues. No question and this study validate what is these people have been suffering with. A lot of patients were chronic fatigue syndrome, they feel frustrated, they feel unheard. This psychologically and scientifically gives validation to what they're going through and sends the message not just at Stanford but there are researchers king on this and we've heard you. We're trying to find a better understanding for it. Sometimes patients don't walk in holding a sign saying here's my diagnosis. It can be very elusive. You can really suffer from this and this have been so misunderstood. The key in managing these symptom, take kind of a systemic approach and treat the worst symptoms first but it's a marathon, not a sprint. Thank you so much, robin. We turn to bachelor nation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.