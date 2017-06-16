Transcript for Republicans and Democrats honor Rep. Steve Scalise at annual baseball game

Players from both teams wearing the lsu gear to honor congressman Steve Scalise. Quite a game, the images were powerful. Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce was there and joins us from nationals park this morning. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, David. Yeah, quite a game, indeed. A record 25,000 tickets sold. More an a million dollars raised for charity as this annual tradition now takes on new meaning. The game began with this surprising emotional moment on the pitcher's mound. Capitol police agent David Bailey wounded protecting so many of the players throwing out the first pitch. Overnight lawmakers turned to ball players. Democrats and Republicans setting aside politics for friendly competition. ??? God bless America ??? Reporter: Taking to the field united before a packed stadium. Let's play ball. Reporter: In the spotlight the teammate who wasn't there. Steve Scalise, this hat is for you. Reporter: Republican congressman Steve Scalise still in critical condition after being gunned down at Wednesday's practice. The shooter's wife speaking out Thursday for the first time. Horrible. Horrible. Reporter: Shocked and unable to explain her husband's actions. I had no idea this was going to happen and I don't know what to say about it. Reporter: Back on the field last night both teams coming together to heal kneeling in reflection at Scalise's second base position. On the big screen, the president saying the game sends a strong message about American resilience. By playing tonight you are showing the world that we will not intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on our democracy. The game will go on. Reporter: In the dugout the president's daughter, ivanka Trump, spotted greeting lawmakers before the game. And on the sidelines wounded congressional staffer Zack Barth still on crutches and still cheering them on. Powerful night. Mary, back with us live. What do we know about congressman Scalise's condition and the condition of the others injured and you have news about the trophy. Reporter: David, this morning Scalise is still in critical condition. But we're told he is improving. Now, also still hospitalized that capitol police officer crystal Griner and Matt Mika, one of the Republican coach, all of them very much at the front of everyone's minds here last night and while technically the Democrats did win the game this morning they're giving that trophy to Steve Scalise. It's going to be in his office. We loved hearing that. We loved hearing he is

