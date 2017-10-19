Transcript for Restaurateur defends serving Popeyes chicken to customers

We are back now with a topic causing a lot of debate at the desk talking about what some people call a fast food fakeout. A southern California restaurant that loves popeyes chicken so much it's using it in one of its dishes and jacking up the price. Nick watt had a chance to speak with the owner. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Listen, this is what happens when a hipstery restaurant wings it, tries to get a leg up, the haters come home to roost. Feathers and chicken puns are flying. At sweet Dixon kitchen the $12.95 chicken with homemade biscuits comes from -- ??? love that chicken from popeyes." Locally sourced, I guess. So you're owning this. I am owning this. Reporter: On the Long Beach foodie scene this has blown up like milli vanilli. ??? I want you ??? Reporter: User Tyler H. Posted we saw them quickly bring in two large pocks of popeyes. The waiter admitted they use popeyes and Angela W. Wrote, popeye, really? I really hate liars. It's a Larry David situation. You say the pastry chef made them. Yes, wonderful. I got news for you, this is a P pepperidge farm cookie. I love their chicken. Reporter: It was not a secret. I carried it through the front door. The waffles are really good and comes like she said with this habanero sauce. With an added value. You kind of pay for the ambience becauses a boutique place. And, listen, restaurants don't make their own bread, butter, wine, Coca-Cola. Where do you draw the line ask is it before or below fast food chicken? I can't decide. They admit it. What's the issue? They own up to it. We talk about jacking up the price. Maybe paying for the waffles. No one is forcing you to buy it. If it's delicious, we always said we love that chicken from popeyes. We love that chicken from popeyes. Thank you.

