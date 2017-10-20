Transcript for Revelations about music legends Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger

Michael. Now the intimate like of Jann Wenner. A new beingography called "Sticky fingers" is shedding new light. With Jann Wenner, "Rolling stone" has used top quality writing and photography to cover what began as a rock 'N' roll counter culture and would become the world we know now. Jann recognized that the youth culture was going to be the culture and rock 'N' roll was the first expression of that power. And Jann followed that narrative with rolling stone on a biweekly basis. Reporter: Hagan tells his personal and professional story with unprecedented access and phenomenal detail in his biography "Sticky fingers: The life and time of Jann Wenner and rolling stone magazine." His star-crossed relationships with the superstars his magazine covered like John Lennon. The beatles live in a new motion picture. ??? Let it be ??? Reporter: Wenner saw weeping in a theater as "Let it be" chronicled their demise. Wenner was there to witness that and forms this bond with John Lennon sen gets him to give him essentially the exit interview and John Lennon pouring his guts out as what it meant to be with the beatles. Reporter: His maimages pushed mainstream people to the edge. From Jennifer aniston back to David Cassidy. What was the significance as your book chronicles of that David Cassidy cover? David Cassidy nude on the cover of "Rolling stone." He had been a teen idol before, "Partridge family." Nobody expected him to be break out and become counter cultural ??? baby we were born to run ??? Reporter: You think of someone like Bruce spring seen someone so familiar with the press, but he confided in you that being mentioned for the first time in "Rolling stone," big deal in his life. Huge. Springsteen was of a generation of rock stars who actually grew up with "Rolling stone." Here's Springsteen learning how to be a rock star from reading "Rolling stone ??? like a candle in the wind ??? Reporter: It was the first time anyone had ever actually asked mean a felt very comfortable about it and I didn't really think about any consequences because it was the truth. And if you're gonna come out and say something like that be it in a great magazine like "Rolling stone." Reporter: Wenner would himself come out and through it the tangled relationship between Wenner and the rolling stones Mick jagger. ??? I can't get no satisfaction ??? Reporter: How wow describe their love, hate, bonding, anti-bonding relationship over the 50 years of "Rolling stone"? I would describe it as a volatile partnership. In fact, he launched into why did he call it that. Why did he have to call it "Rolling stone." Reporter: For "Good morning America," Chris Connelly, ABC news, New York. And "Sticky fingers" is out on Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.