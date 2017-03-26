Transcript for Reward offered in case of former Tennessee teacher believed to have kidnapped teen student

We're almost there. First on this Sunday, an update this morning on the desperate search for the 15-year-old believed to be kidnapped by her teacher. The teacher's former co-workers are offering a hefty reward to capture their one-time colleague and get that teenager home safely. Reporter: Good morning, that former co-worker now offering a $5 $5,000 reward to help find the stint. This, as investigators are learning more about her relationship with that teacher this morning. This morning, authorities shedding new light about how a 15-year-old and her former teacher were communicating days before he allegedly kidnaps her. Alleged LE leaving e-mail messages through a computer at the school. Is there they would let it save as a draft. Tore person would log in, leave the mess -- read the message, and delete it. Reporter: Law enforcement discovered messages between 15-year-old Thomas and her 50-year-old teacher ps authorities saying he researched other ways to communicate. Looking up if it was secure to send messages through apps like Instagram and specific encrypted texting apps. Have she never named him by name. She said she had met this guy. And that she was talking about him. She seemed really happy. Reporter: But Ashley said she thought Elizabeth's boyfriend was older, she never imagined he was 50. This little girl is in danger. More danger every minute that passes. Reporter: Chandler Anderson worked with coupummins if a hospital. He thinks his opinions are the only ones that matter. Where does he go? To a classroom. He has captive audience. None of them can object to what he's saying because he's a teacher. Reporter: It's been nearly two weeks since investigators say he kidnapped the teen. After hundreds of tips, still no sign of the pair. Let her go. That's all anyone here wants. We just want her back home because that's where she needs to be. Reporter: Both have previously denied any relationship. Investigators say they have no idea where the two can be this morning. They think they must be avoiding public places. I can only imagine the agonies both families are feeling. Rob promised cherry blossoms, didn't he?

