Transcript for Royal insider on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance

We have sky news royal correspondent Rhiannon mills joining us from kensington palace as well and which Annan, how much controversy surrounds who Meghan Markle is, American, divorced? Hey, do you know what I think, people are really excited that prince Harry has found the one he wouldn'ts to settle down with. Yeah, you mentioned the fact she is an American, she is a divorcee but also the first mixed race woman to be marrying into the royal family as well but actually I think that makes it a lot more interesting in terms of her profile now within the royal family. She's also out there as an activist and enthusiastic about her charity work and she's spoken out. Hasn't she, about women's rights and about equality and I think that is what is going to make her a really interesting addition to the royal family and today we've had the queen, prince Charles and prince William and Kate welcoming her to the family. She seems to have stepped right into it. We've been calling it a whirlwind romance. No ups and downs, all up. It's only 16 months. It is remarkable but what really interests me a couple years ago I interviewed prince Harry and asked a cheeky personal question. He doesn't like talking about his personal life but said, look, you've seen your brother and sister-in-law settling down having children. They just had princess Charlotte and I said do you want to settle down and this was two years ago. He said to me, I would love to have kids right now but there is a process you have to go through. He also talked about how he thinks he does the royal duties quite well and would love to have someone by his side and now we know who that woman will be. Process you have to go through. How did they meet? Talk us through the initial row mans and how they found each other. So it's quite low key really for a prince -- they were introduced about I a Muth wall friend, character cuss Anderson at the soho price a private members club here in London and after that we understand they got on particularly well at that dinner and then they started going out on a few dates. Prince Harry, of course, has been so careful to keep that relationship as private as possible. It's not always been easy, obviously he's got such a high profile presence of his own and she's got that high profile career as well but they have managed quite well, I think, to try to keep it under wraps. It was that "Vanity fair" interview that Meghan Markle did and what was it, back in October where she said that they were a couple very much in love but she also talked about how this is a time for them, that they wanted to keep it as private as possible and she said at the time eventually they would have to share that with the rest of the world and today they are sharing it with the rest of the world and we are expecting them to take part in a photo call later this amp so we will again see them hand in hand. We've only seen them again -- we only saw them previously in Toronto but today we'll see the happy couple. There is no way shield have done that interview without knowing what was coming. He would have definitely been in on it. He would have given the sign-off for that interview. No doubt about I but it was extraordinary, something we would never expect from the royal family. They are so protective of their privacy especially when you look at William, Kate and the kids protecting their privacy. But, yeah, I think it was a step change for the royal family and, yeah, I'm looking forward to more of that coming. Got an American mixing it up now. Thanks to our partners at sky news as well.

