Transcript for Rhode Island highway shootout under investigation

new questions about a deadly police shoot-out on a highway in Rhode Island. Officers chased a suspect in a white pickup truck before opening fire but the driver they killed was not the suspect they were searching for. ABC's erielle reshef has more now on how the police are defending their response. Erielle, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Sara, this morning an investigation is under way after that shocking officer involved shooting on the side of a busy Rhode Island highway. A case of mistaken identity led to a dangerous chase with a deadly ending all caught on camera. This morning, police in prove densz, Rhode Island, are defending the deadly decision to open 40 rounds of gunfire on the driver of this white pickup truck. There was the perception that he is causing a significant and imminent threat. Reporter: This body cam video shows the moment officers surrounded the truck before unleashing a hail of bullets. It started when a suspect carjacked an officer's cruiser with a gun inside. Then allegedly ditched the cruiser and jumped into a white pickup truck. When this white pickup truck sped by officers began pursuit commanding the driver to stop. But he kept going on. If you're being pulled over by law enforcement, you should comply, pull over and do what they tell you. Even though you don't think that you did anything wrong. Reporter: A traffic camera capturing the white pickup truck driving erratically evading police and weaving through traffic on I-95 as squad cars closed in. Finally the driver is trapped on a jam-packed stretch of the interstate. In a desperate attempt to get away he starts slamming into other vehicles. This vehicle is now being used as a weapon in an attempt to flee and it is hitting other cars. Reporter: That's when officers say they were forced to open fire killing the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Joseph Santos and wounding a female passenger. No weapon found and the driver was not the original suspect they were pursuing. It was a different truck. But police are fiercely defending their use of deadly force. Those officers believed that there was imminent danger of serious injury or death. Reporter: The family of the man killed says he was afraid to stop because he was driving on a suspended license. The officers involved are now on administrative leave during the investigation and this morning the suspect who allegedly stole that police cruiser is in custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.