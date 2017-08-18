Richard Simmons argues tabloids knowingly published false information

The alleged source behind reports that Simmons, who is suing National Enquirer, Radar Online and their parent company American Media, was transitioning genders said in a signed declaration he never told reporters the fitness guru was becoming a woman.
2:21 | 08/18/17

Transcript for Richard Simmons argues tabloids knowingly published false information

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

