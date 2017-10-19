Transcript for Rick Pitino speaks out on bribery scandal, Adidas lawsuit

Now to fired Louisville coach Rick pitino speaking out about that bribery scandal rocking the basketball world costing him his job and Ryan Smith has the latest. I know the truth and does it hurt me? Of course it hurts me. Reporter: A choked up Rick pitino bearing it all in his first public comments since his removal from the Louisville cardinals in wake of an investigation into corruption. If I knew something was wrong, I immediately would have terminated anybody in that situation. Reporter: Pitino who has led teams to two NCAA championships over his career tells ESPN that he may never return to coaching. Do you believe you will coach again? I don't know. I'm not sure I want to. You know, I'm just trying to concentrate on today and I'm really not concerned about the future. Reporter: Pitino receiving a grand jury subpoena to produce phone records and other documents related to the case. One thing you don't want to do is have a mislead the FBI or the U.S. Attorney. Reporter: Pitino's terminations coming less than a month that an Adidas executive funneled $100,000 through a Louisville assistant coach to recruit Brian Bowen to ensure his recruitment there. ??? We say how high ??? Reporter: Pitino denies any knowledge of the payment citing a lie detector test. His termination from Louisville coming years before the end of his contract costing him some $44 million. S that a lot of money. That could be the end of his coaching career. We'll have to see. He says he doesn't know what he wants to do but we'll have to see. Now we go to the high-stakes contest for Amazon's next

